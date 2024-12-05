DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRRX

DURECT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 303,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.