Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $474,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,524.40. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock worth $6,193,718. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

