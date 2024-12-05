Equity Bancshares, Inc. Enters Underwriting Agreement for Public Stock OfferingOn December 2, 2024, Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) finalized an underwriting agreement with Stephens Inc., representing multiple underwriters, in relation to the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Equity Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

