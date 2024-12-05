Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Evercel Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
