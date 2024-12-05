Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Evercel Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.