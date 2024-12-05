Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,998.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,371.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,099.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

