Financial Contrast: Greenfire Resources (GFR) and Its Competitors

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Greenfire Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% Greenfire Resources Competitors -2.96% 2.53% 6.45%

Risk & Volatility

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources’ competitors have a beta of -14.10, suggesting that their average share price is 1,510% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $775.81 million -$100.50 million 19.91 Greenfire Resources Competitors $10.93 billion $1.07 billion 17.09

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenfire Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenfire Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenfire Resources Competitors 2177 11714 16263 636 2.50

Greenfire Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

