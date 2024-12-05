Flexible Solutions International Reports Change in Certifying Accountant

Get alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024, announcing the resignation of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“Smythe”), as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. Smythe’s decision to discontinue auditing public entities led to their resignation.

The reports provided by Smythe on Flexible Solutions International’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, did not contain adverse opinions, disclaimers, qualifications, or modifications concerning uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. There were no disagreements with Smythe on accounting principles, financial disclosures, or audit scope during the aforementioned fiscal years till Smythe’s resignation date.

The company disclosed the resignation and related information as per Item 304(a) of Regulation S-K and requested Smythe to confirm their agreement with the statements presented. Smythe’s response to the SEC will be made available as an exhibit in this report.

Following the resignation, Flexible Solutions International engaged Assure CPA, LLC of Spokane, WA (“Assure”) as their new auditors effective November 23, 2024, starting with the year ending December 2024. Prior to appointing Assure, there were no consultations between the company and Assure regarding particular transactions, audit opinions on financial statements, disagreements, or reportable events as defined in Regulation S-K.

In response to these changes, the company has filed a letter from Smythe LLP and a cover page interactive data file as part of the Form 8-K. The document was signed by Daniel B. O’Brien, President, and Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Flexible Solutions International Inc. on December 2, 2024.

