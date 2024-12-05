Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Flushing Financial Price Performance
Shares of FFIC stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $516.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,372.97. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,270.07. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flushing Financial
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.