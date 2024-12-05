Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $516.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,372.97. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,270.07. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 531.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 274,720 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.