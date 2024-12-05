Fmr LLC Acquires 39,235 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $122,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 36.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

