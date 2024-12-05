Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,544 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.09% of Whirlpool worth $123,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

