Fmr LLC Has $111.63 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.78% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $111,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

CRSP stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.