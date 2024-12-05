Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Elme Communities worth $99,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

