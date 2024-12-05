Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.49% of Amer Sports worth $120,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of AS opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.71. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

