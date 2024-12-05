Fmr LLC Sells 114,687 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,687 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $113,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $475,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

