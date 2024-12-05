Fmr LLC Sells 1,565,822 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016,734 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,565,822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.23% of Foot Locker worth $103,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.