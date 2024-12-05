Fmr LLC Sells 39,007 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,007 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Reliance worth $117,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Reliance by 7.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $310.82 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

