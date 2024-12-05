Fmr LLC Sells 641,519 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 641,519 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Repligen worth $119,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -402.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

