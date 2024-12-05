Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Foraco International has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$3.27.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of C$105.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foraco International will post 0.5984655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.