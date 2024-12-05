Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Foraco International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$3.27.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.94 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International will post 0.5984655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

