FOXO Technologies Files Form 8-K Reporting Special Shareholder Meeting Results

Get alerts:

FOXO Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (NYSE American: FOXO), recently disclosed the outcomes of its Special Meeting of Shareholders that occurred on November 29, 2024. The event was convened to secure shareholder endorsement for various proposals outlined by the company.

During the gathering, 16,773,176 or 93.859% of FOXO’s issued Class A common stock were represented, either physically or by proxy, satisfying the quorum requirements. The shareholders voted on a series of propositions, each obtaining the necessary majority approval.

The approved proposals included:

1. Proposal for potential Reverse Stock Split: Shareholders consented to authorize a reverse stock split of the Class A Common Stock, with flexibility in the ratio (ranging from 1:5 to 1:100) under the discretion of the Board of Directors.

2. Exchange Agreement Approval: Shareholders agreed to permit the issuance of Class A Common Stock to exchange debt to equity, complying with NYSE American Rule 713.

3. Access to Equity Line of Credit: Shareholders approved issuing Class A Common Stock, facilitating access to a $5 million Equity Line of Credit from ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC.

4. Debt Funding Approval: Shareholders consented to the issuance of Class A Common Stock regarding a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor for up to $2.5 million in debt funding.

5. Adjournment of Special Meeting: Approval was granted to adjourn if needed to gather further proxies.

6. Resolution of Additional Matters: Approval for discussing pertinent issues beyond the scope of the listed proposals.

Interim CEO of FOXO, Mark White, expressed gratitude for the significant shareholder engagement, indicating optimism towards the strategic initiatives undertaken by the company in 2024 and the potential value creation these measures might bring.

FOXO Technologies Inc. owns and operates three subsidiaries, namely Foxo Labs, Inc., Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., and Rennova Community Health, Inc., each catering to specific healthcare and product development domains.

While the Form 8-K filing contained forward-looking statements cautioning potential risks and uncertainties, FOXO remains committed to transparency and regulatory adherence in its operational strategies as detailed in their recent shareholder meeting results disclosure.

For more details, please refer to the official press release dated December 2, 2024, available on FOXO’s website.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: (212) 671-1020

Email: [email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FOXO Technologies’s 8K filing here.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

Featured Articles