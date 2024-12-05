Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.45). 338,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 438,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Future to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 733 ($9.31) in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on Future
Future Trading Up 3.2 %
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.