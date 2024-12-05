FY2025 EPS Forecast for Endeavour Silver Lowered by Analyst

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.