Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 10.37% 9.94% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Mexus Gold US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.49 32.23 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 4 0 1 2.40 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Given Mexus Gold US’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the United Mexican States. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 6500 acres located to the northwest of Caborca, Sonora State; and 90% interest in the Mabel Property covering an area of approximately 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. It also owns mineral rights to Ures Property comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

