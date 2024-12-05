GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeneDx Trading Up 6.1 %

WGS opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. GeneDx’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,581.81. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,110 shares of company stock valued at $81,993,001. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

