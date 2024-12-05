Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GIL
Insider Buying and Selling
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
TSE GIL opened at C$69.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$41.32 and a 12-month high of C$71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.74.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.