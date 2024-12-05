Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.57. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE GIL opened at C$69.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$41.32 and a 12-month high of C$71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.74.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

