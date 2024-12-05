Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,287 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,072,000 after acquiring an additional 429,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 263,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

