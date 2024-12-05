Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 155 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $5,415,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.