Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,335 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Avient Trading Down 1.8 %
AVNT opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
Insider Activity at Avient
In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
