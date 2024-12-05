Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 637 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Comerica Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $1,293,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $186.03 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

