Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

