Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insulet alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Insulet by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Trading Down 0.2 %

PODD opened at $269.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.