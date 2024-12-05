Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

