Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Loews were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,146 shares of company stock worth $10,499,507. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

