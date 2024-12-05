Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

