Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.