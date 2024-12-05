Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.