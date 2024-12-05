Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 43.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after acquiring an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $60,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $178.08 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

