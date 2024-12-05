Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,044 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

