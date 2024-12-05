Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

