Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,747.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,809.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,629.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,593.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

