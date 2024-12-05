Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

