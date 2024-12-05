Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.