Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 64.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $216.44. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

