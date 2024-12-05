Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 615,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,016,000 after purchasing an additional 302,309 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 29,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

