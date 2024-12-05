Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $347,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 874,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

