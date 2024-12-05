Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $371,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toro were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

