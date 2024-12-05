Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $390,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,387.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,216.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114 shares of company stock valued at $130,247. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.