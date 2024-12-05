Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $410,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

