Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $418,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 61,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 186,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.1 %

WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.