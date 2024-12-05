Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $420,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

